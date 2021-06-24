Dear Editor: It really is fun to shop locally. Our washing machine went out of order. What are we to do? The key is to shop locally and we found a great buy at Roby's discount store. Affordable, great customer service from the young man that had a parrot on his shoulder as he answered our questions . Great knowledge and super positive attitude. We did not know how technology had changed over the last fifteen years. This machine is so quiet, and it even smells good.. A great experience at a great place to buy from a customer service oriented employee. Thank you Roby's.
-Harry E. Hewitt, Tillamook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.