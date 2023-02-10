Grocery Outlet has been a great addition to our community. The new store not only brings low prices and great selection on grocery items, it also provides jobs to the community. But many of us in Tillamook might not know how they have been suppling food items to the Oregon Food Bank.
As manager of Champion Park Apartments, I know that many low income households rely on the weekly food pantries in the county. My own family members also use this service so I get a first hand look at what is provided to the needy. In past years the distribution was very good, with many staple food items provided. But in the last year or so I have seen a wonderful improvement in the kinds of grocery items that are included in the food packs. And many of these items come from Grocery Outlet, including spices and seasonings, condiments like mayonnaise and mustard, fresh foods like Tillamook cheese and butter, and large quantities of meat and seafood.
