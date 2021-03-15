I want to thank you for your edition on Feb. 11, 2021 which had several articles on our relationship with the forests of Oregon. I am deeply grateful for the letter from Ellie Hilger about her family and husband's work. On the same page was an article from the North Coast Communities for Watershed Protection and their great work. There was also an article on new laws for forest herbicides and our Senator's legislation on River protection ~ beautiful work to move us forward here in Oregon.
Having these multiple perspectives shared is so important when we live in such a complex world.
For added thoughts on approaching forests from many perspectives we can look to a project in Canada called The Slocan Integral Forestry Cooperative. Stephen Martineau moved in 1992 to the Slocan Valley in British Columbia and asked the question: Would it be possible for the union, the logging company, recreation enthusiasts, First Nations, environmental organizations, and the residents to come together under one vision? Check it out at www.sifco.ca.
Again, thank you for such good reporting.
-Holly Smith, Manzanita
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.