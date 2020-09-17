I would like to thank David Birch. He is a local businessman who deals with wasps, bees and insect removal. What made it so great is that he came over on a Saturday after 5 p.m. and on Labor Day Weekend.
Outstanding customer service, as a local business, he really delivers. Shopping locally is a great opportunity to thank local businesses and establishments. We are truly blessed in Tillamook. Shop locally. God bless local workers.
Harry E. Wewitt
Tillamook
