I want to thank the Tillamook County Commissioners for taking quick and affirmative action to protect this county from the invading hoards of city dwellers who find themselves with nothing to do.
We are not equipped the deal with this mass of people and the health treat they bring. The commissioners evidently decided that we “Can’t wait on Kate” and took the needed action.
Thank you from South County.
Rintha Renoud
Pacific City
