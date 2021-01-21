I want to give a big shout out to my heroes of this week. Our trash collection and recycle day was a very windy, very wet, very early Tuesday. It was close to impossible to even go out in the weather without getting blown over. We had to go out and right our trash cans and recycle cans a couple of times throughout the night. My husband was up at 4:30 am when the Trash Collectors came by. He opened the garage door, intending to go out in that weather, when the Trash Collector brought the trash can up our driveway to him. Larry didn't have to go out and get soaked. Thank you! Then when the Recyclers came by, they brought our large blue recycle can up to our front porch so it wouldn't blow away! Thank you again. I think they went above and beyond what we expected of them and I want them to know they are appreciated! NOTE: It would really help if we'd all use bungee cords on our cans, so that we don't have to pick up mounds of trash strewn across the neighborhood on days like this.
-Andrea L. Goss, Tillamook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.