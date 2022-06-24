Thank you for your leadership to former Rockaway Beach police chief, Charlie Stewart. It was with a heavy heart that we read of your passing.
We know you worked hard to avoid the political pitfalls of the police department during your years as police chief.
You tried to maintain funding for the police department, but not at the expense of other City departments.
The statistics of your years of leadership will stand as a productive testimony to your years of service.
To us, you were always a wonderful, honest, giving, outstanding man.
Michael and Joanne Love
Rockaway Beach
