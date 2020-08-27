It is back to school time, and in a normal year, the importance of being ready, should be on the minds of us all. Comprehensive distance learning is very hard to help 5 to 8 year olds to learn to read. Their Teachers will work hard to make “the magic” happen, but they can only do so much. This year, they really can use our help. Parents need to ask, how they can help at home, and all community members need to talk to parents and children about how learning to read is coming along. Research shows, that in general, if children start behind, they stay behind in their education. And they do not catch up. Research also supports how important it is, that all children are reading by the of the third grade. Reading is the key to student success, and opens up a whole new world of adventures and learning. If you reach out to help any child in your world of influence, you will see the “lights come on” and their “smiles”. This what we all need in a pandemic. Have a great back to school time.
Glyn Brice
Retired Educator
Rockaway Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.