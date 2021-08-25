There were two school board meetings in rural Oregon. Both meetings represented a majority of conservative constituents and delved into divisive topics. However, the attendance, atmosphere, procedures, and outcomes of these meetings were incomparable.
At the Tillamook School District Board Meeting patrons and a few employees, over-filled the large meeting room. Some attendees had to stand along the side of the room and in the hallway. If my sources are correct there were more in attendance via Zoom (a reported 90).
The overwhelming attendance at this meeting could have made for an uncomfortable atmosphere for the school officials. However, school officials maintained a respectful approachability to the attendees, and which was returned to them. Despite the “new normal” of COVID-19 protocols (such as masking, social distancing, and limited attendees) there was no attempt to enforce any such practices.
The procedures of this meeting were formal, but invited full audience participation: Everyone was allowed to voice their concerns. Some speakers spoke twice. All were treated with the same esteem. Even employees voiced opposition.
The outcome was that the school board deferred their decision for a later time. It was quite evident that board members shared and empathized with the concerns of the public. The patrons of this district left knowing that whatever decision was made, their opinions were valued by their elected representatives.
At the Nestucca Valley School District Board Meeting, held two days later, the meeting was attended by more patrons and employees than normal. It did not fill the capacity of the meeting room. School employees were nearly half the attendees.
The atmosphere of this meeting was uncomfortable. The school personnel followed all the protocols from distant bureaucrats: Chairs were socially distanced for the audience, and every school official was masked. The employees and patrons were segregated. Only one of employees spoke in vague agreement with the school’s proposed protocols, and later interrupted the meeting to hurl an accusation at the patrons.
The procedures of this meeting extended the oppression of the atmosphere. The superintendent began public comments with her own condescending letter to the public. All speakers had to pre-file a comment card identifying the topic of their speech and contact information. They were timed. None dared to speak twice. When questions were asked the superintendent answered. Many grave concerns remained unanswered. The superintendent interrupted public comment to yell at a patron to mask up, though approximately 15 people were unmasked. Public comment ended leaving the patrons feeling delegitimized and frustrated.
The outcome of the meeting was predictable: The board voted unanimously to follow orders from outside authorities. Prior to voting members voiced their reasoning: A welcome to change to this particular board. Unfortunately, one board member voiced a tone-deaf opinion to the presented facts, while another saw fit to criticize the parenting of others.
I submit these two cases as proof that a constitutional republic rests on the shoulders of the people. Tolerance for intolerant elected officials and public employees is in an insult to democratic values. If we allow others to exercise undue power over our persons and our children, then we are at fault.
-April Bailey, Tillamook County
