I grew up as part of the timber industry. I married into the timber industry and still have children involved in the timber industry. During the late 70s there was a massive push from environmentalists to STOP using paper grocery bags for fear of deforestation!!! Plastic slowly replaced paper bags and to this day provide a reasonable alternative and convenience for the consumer.
Symbolism over reality is always part of the problem with these strangely insignificant attempts to save the Environment. The plastic grocery bag ban is pure symbolism.
Please don’t take my word for it, go to en.wikipedia.org and read the FACTS about the production costs to the Environment of the biodegradable paper bag. Chemicals, enormous amounts of water, huge amounts of energy and trees.
Another factoid: SINGLE biggest land fill problem is “paper.” Paper once deprived of oxygen can take decades to degrade. The volume of paper bags in landfills is 5 to 7 fold that of plastic bags. That fact alone adds tons of greenhouse gas to the environment.
I am not against sensible measures to reduce the amount of waste plastic, paper, cardboard, disposable diapers, metal and all the rest but I am against the silliness of a symbolic and meaningless move.
A little less symbolic would be to ban all plastic water bottles. People can filter their own water and use their own container. Of course if that should happen a lot of people will be out of work.
Plastic has improved our lives in a variety of ways. The hospital you visit uses disposable plastic in every conceivable way and we are safer for it.
All that being said, I miss my plastic grocery bags that I reuse in multiple ways before they ever go to their final resting place.
Rintha Renoud
Pacific City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.