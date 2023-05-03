It has been my privilege to work for the Nestucca Valley School District for over 30 years. I have always been impressed by the level of commitment the district has displayed in guaranteeing that every child receives an outstanding and appropriate education regardless of ability or other challenges.
All students are treated with respect and professionalism in this process. This commitment continues today in the form of new buildings including a new K-8 with room for our Middle School and the Career Center at the High School location which will provide training in the trades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.