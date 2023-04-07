I am voting for Kris Lachenmeier to continue serving on the TSD9 school board. I have known Kris for many years. She is truly passionate about serving her community. Most importantly she does this with unwavering integrity. Thoughtful and effective, Kris takes time to learn about the issues in front of her. She reaches out to people to hear their perspectives, including those different from her own. She embodies the best qualities of a civic leader. Kris and I do not always share the same position on issues but she always approaches differences with respect and an open mind. I have learned a lot from her.
Kris and I both serve on the Tillamook County Housing Commission as large employer representatives. In her role, she is advocating on behalf of the school district for more workforce housing so we can attract and retain teachers and staff at the district. Kris serves in leadership roles and as an active member of the Housing Commission, contributing to its progress in accomplishing a number of its goals since 2019.
