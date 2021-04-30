I am supporting Andrea Goss for the Tillamook Board of Education Position #1 and here is why I am asking you to do so as well. I have had the privilege of working with Andrea on several community projects over the last five years. Not only is her enthusiasm and dedication a joy to work with but it shows her passion for our community. Andrea has been an active Tillamook citizen for 20 years. Her experience of being on other boards is apparent in her ability to bring others together, being an active volunteer in the community awarded her a nominee position for volunteer citizen of the year in Tillamook displays her commitment to this community but also her ability to be a leader, to be a bridge when needed and dedication to seeing that the job gets done.
Andrea has been an active member, as well as President, for our local AAUW, American Association of University Women, for 17 years to support education for women in our community, helping raise countless dollars for scholarships. All so local young women can follow their dreams and pursuits of furthering their education and obtaining a degree. Andrea has diligently volunteered with CASA for 12 years, serving and advocating for our youth to support their educational needs.
Voting for Andrea is a vote for knowing she will listen to your concerns, be an advocate for your child in their educational needs as well as entrusting her to the Mission of this school board.
-Jan Boal RN, Beaver
