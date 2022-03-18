The North Tillamook Library in Manzanita is a jewel. The library serves Wheeler, Nehalem, Manzanita, and areas nearby with a vast array of materials and services: books, e-books, magazines, newspapers, computer access, movies, TV shows, music, inter-library loans, research help, programs and always a safe and pleasant place to visit, read, study and enjoy.
County voters will be asked in May to renew a five-year library operating levy that will keep the North Tillamook branch, as well as all the county libraries, open and serving the public. The levy represents absolutely no increase for taxpayers, but it will ensure we continue to enjoy a great library.
My personal interests most often run to history and biography, but if the latest fiction is your thing or perhaps you’re into science or art or cooking or gardening or literally a thousand other subjects, the libraries in our communities open the door to a vast treasure chest of information and inspiration.
Great libraries like ours in north county truly build communities. The library levy once again represents as valuable a bargain as you can find anywhere. I encourage all voters to support the levy, visit and use the library and continue to help build our community.
Marc C. Johnson
Manzanita
