The Tillamook County Library has existed since 1907 and since 1983 its operations have been funded with tax levy. This levy supports a countywide system that operates and staffs a main library and five branches and a bookmobile that brings the library services to all citizens of the county, north, south and central and shut-ins as well. these services include books, (printed and audio), movies, music CDs, magazines, newspapers, public computers, online books and videos, community meeting rooms, study rooms, adult and children programs and other services. the list is endless.
Since 2007, all of this has been funded with a tax levy of 65 cents per $1,000 of assessment. We taxpayers are being asked to renew this levy for the same amount for five more years. This is not an increase nor is it an unaffordable amount to support what is considered to be the finest library system in Oregon. For ourselves, this will cost us about $8 per month — a ver small price to pay for all of the goods and services we receive. Besides books and movies, we’ve used the community meeting rooms, public internet and computers. It would be a tragedy to lose all of this if a renewal of the levy is not approved.
Closing the library is as inconceivable as closing the schools for lack of funding. All will agree that the library is an integral part of the entire system of education in the county. Just ask any teacher or administrator.
We really need to vote to renew the levy. It’s a small price to pay for such a wonderful and valuable service.
Cathie and Bob Favret
Tillamook
