As an Bone Marrow Transplant Recipient and Advocacy Ambassador for the National Marrow Donor Program (NMDP)/Be The Match, I understand that working with Congress on policy is critical to ensuring that all blood cancer/disease patients have access to a transplant if needed.
In 2012 I was the recipient of an anonymous donor bone marrow transplant. My donor wished me “more” of whatever I might need more of- as a result I want to ensure that every patient who needs “more” has the opportunity to choose.
I recently participated in NMDP’s virtual fly-in and met with Senator’s Wyden and Merkley to advocate for increased funding for the C. W. Bill Young Cell Transplantation Program. Every three minutes, someone in the U.S. is diagnosed with blood cancer, and 70% of patients don’t have a fully matched donor in their family.
The Nation’s Registry is how those patients find donors who can save their lives. Fully funding for FY22 and increasing funding by $5 million for FY23 will help NMDP expand the HLA Today program, which offers HLA typing at the time of diagnosis. This can shorten the time to transplant for patients whose most valuable resource is time.
In pilot phases, HLA Today has especially helped ethnically diverse patients, who are historically recommended to transplant at lower rates than white patients.
I want to thank Senator’s Wyden and Merkley for their support of NMDP. This funding plays a major role in helping the NMDP continue matching donors with patients and saving lives.
Cynthia Speckman
Manzanita
