Gordon McCraw has been a tireless advocate for EVCNB and preparedness. He has worked closely with our community and has, whenever possible, made sure we had the supplies we needed.
He is running for Sheriff and I am very happy to endorse Gordon for Sheriff, I hope you will as well.
I do have some campaign yard signs on my front porch and would encourage you to put one in your yard! He has supported us for the last 14 years, we have the opportunity to support him in this election. He will make a great Sheriff!
Linda Kozlowsik
North Tillamook County
