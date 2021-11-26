I have been involved in school bus transportation for the Neah-Kah-Nie School District for the past 31 years.
I am writing to share my experience of the kids on the buses during this pandemic. I have driven 5 of our 9 routes so far this school year.
Kids all have assigned seats now so we can do contact tracing if a student gets covid. They all wear masks with amazingly little complaint. We now learn all their names right away as we take roll on every bus ride for contact tracing purposes.
Kids are kinder and more polite than at any time during the past. They seem so happy to get to be together again and to go to school. I heard little kids saying they can’t wait to get their shots.
They are kinder to one another as well. I heard a 4th grader say they had a headache and would everyone please be a little quieter today on the ride home…and they were.
In the past most middle/high school students pretty much had no interaction with the driver. These days they nearly all wish me a good evening as they get off the bus.
I want to thank first the kids for their kindness on the school bus, then their parents who are clearly providing an example, and last (but certainly not least), the teachers, principals, and other school staff who are working so hard to make it possible for the kids to go to school.
Finally, I thank the school bus drivers and support staff who show up bright and early every day to make transportation possible for these kids. You are all heros in my opinion.
-Michele Aeder,
Manager
First Student
Transportation Provider for the Neah-Kah-Nie School District
