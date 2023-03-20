On Thursday evening, March 2, I had the pleasure of attending the combined performances of the Tillamook Junior and Senior High School choirs. Despite my own prejudice - my grandson is a member of the Junior High choir - I have to admit I was completely in awe of the entire performance.
The show began with three numbers featuring the Junior High Mixed Choir, followed by pieces from the High School Mixed Choir, the always exciting Chamber Choir, the High School Concert Choir, and closing with a song combining the voices of both schools. What the audience got was an enlightening tour of music from around the world and from a variety of genres. There were gospel tunes, melodies blending voices with drums, songs from other lands, the a capella harmonies of the Chamber Choir, and a tune that literally and acoustically put you in the middle of a Brazilian rain forest.
