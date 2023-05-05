Many people don’t realize how impactful these local positions are on our local communities. The people chosen to run our School, Transportation, Recreation, Fire, Water and Port Boards make many decisions on our behalf. What could be seen as unimportant positions are actually key to which direction our county, districts and cities are run.
At times people feel frustrated, helpless, or defeated as to how things are run by the state or nationally, but this is our chance to make a local impact! Often these races and issues are decided by only a few people who take time to vote … be one of those people!
