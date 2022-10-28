Letters to editor

These can feel like dark times to us everyday Americans:  extraordinary natural disasters, rising prices, violence against innocent children, social and political divisions even within families, our cherished democracy under threat.  All these things affect our lives and our livelihoods, how we feel about our days ahead and the kind of world we are leaving for our children, grandchildren, and generations to come.  It can be overwhelming, to say the least.  I often ask myself, “Where can I find hope in these times?”

For me, hope lies in good people doing good things, for each other and for our community, state, and nation.  I am grateful for the sense of hope that comes from the many accomplishments of the Biden Administration and the Democratic-led Congress.  These achievements don’t solve all our country’s problems by any means, but they are vital seeds being sown for a brighter, healthier, more prosperous future for us all, including working class rural Americans.  Here are a few of those seeds planted in the last two years:

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What is your favorite Halloween movie night movie?

You voted:

Online Poll

What is your favorite Halloween movie night movie?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.