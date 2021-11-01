South County Voters you have recently gotten your ballots for the Nov. 2th election. I urge you to vote and to vote yes on 21-204, the North Lincoln Fire and Rescue District #1 Levy. Do your part to keep response times lower. Tf you need additional information read the voter's pamphlet with it's ballot title, explanatory statement and arguments as well as the District's website. Phone queries can be make to 541-996-2233.
Thank you, Vote Yes today
-Ronald Woodard II, Lincoln City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.