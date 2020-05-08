Some leaders of Tillamook County have been duped repeatedly by Facebook. Early this year, the Board of County Commissioners granted approval to Facebook to conduct an industrial level drilling project in Tierra Del Mar. But, even with their approval, the Commissioners recognized this project was a disruption to the people of this residential community. Facebook was ordered to complete its project by April 30. Yet, as of May 4, the project is not done … and both Facebook and the County are eerily silent on what happens next.
In its Construction Management Plan, Facebook stated unequivocally that “... all project construction activities will take place between January 1 and ... April 30.” Despite this explicit commitment to the Tierra Del Mar community ... despite the unambiguous wording in the January 15 Tillamook County Board Order ... despite the unambiguous wording crafted by Facebook in its own Construction Management Plan ... Facebook has failed to complete the project on time.
Why are the citizens of Tillamook County not being informed what comes next? Is the County considering an extension? If so, will there be public input? Or, will we have a continuing industrial eyesore littering our shoreline for the foreseeable future?
We should have been able to expect Facebook to honor its commitments. We should have been able to expect the County to hold Facebook accountable through effective enforcement of the Board Order. This disputed land use project required diligent oversight by the County Commissioners who supported it. This has not happened. All we hear are the sounds of silence.
Tillamook County needs leaders who are astute, transparent, and responsive. Please consider these necessary skill sets carefully when casting your votes for the two available County Commissioner leadership positions in the primary election May 19 and the general election November 3. Our experience with Facebook and with the County clearly calls for a leadership change. Commissioner Mary Faith Bell must be joined by other Commissioners that will, like her, ask tough questions and work on behalf of all of us, not just the business interests of one property owner.
Lynnae Ruttledge
Tierra Del Mar
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.