One good thing about being 75 is that I can actually remember what it was like when we had a nation where the idea "Make America Great Again" had no merit.
1979 seems like a very likely year for comparison. It's the year of our lowest ever coefficient of income inequality and the year I moved to Tillamook. In 1979, I thought there was a bright future ahead for all Americans. Turns out that I was quite mistaken.
A voice in my head wants to blame the Republicans, but the split between Republican and Democrat Presidents has been fairly even. There must be other factors that have led to our decline.
One thing that stands out to me is the difference in how we get our news.
In 1979, there weren't very many TV channels and radio stations. There were more newspapers and they were fatter. It really seemed to me that the prime objective of that day's news media was to inform us. It could be the FCC's "fairness doctrine" in place at the time had an impact.
Now there are multiple news networks that tell us they exist so they can "inform" us 24-7 with a brand of facts tailored to our individual biases. What they really exist for is to generate massive amounts of revenue for themselves and an excellent way to do that is to inflame us and keep us in a perpetual state of outrage.
If the news networks are not extreme enough for our particular set of biases, there's the whole universe of what we call "social media". It astounds me how much of "social media" might be more properly called "anti-social media".
I'm not much of a Facebook fan and it astounds me that Twitter can be a thing, but I have to admit that too many hours of my life were wasted viewing MSNBC. I suppose with a different viewpoint it may have been the Fox news network.
Eventually, I tired of the incessant drumbeat of doom and despair and took refuge in books. Truth be told, the library is a far better source of information than what's available on electronic media. It's easy to spread your message in sound-bites. Maintaining a cogent train of thought for 200 pages or more is a lot harder, plus the author is expected to provide a bibliography.
-Jim Heffernan, Tillamook
