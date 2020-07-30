It is unfortunate that this one small but effective thing we can all do, wearing a mask when around those not in our household, has become a bone of contention. Sometimes, doing something for the greater good is more important than asserting an individual right. By wearing a mask when you are near me in a store, you are protecting yourself, but more than that, you are protecting me. Even a simple cloth mask knocks down the droplets in your breath so they don’t get into my breathing space. And you are doing your part to prevent our stores, our economy, from having to close down – again. I may look healthy in the store, but as an at-risk over 60 year old (OK, over 70…) with three lung conditions and a compromised immune system, I thank you for watching out by wearing a mask. I don’t want to be one of those statistics in the daily COVID report. “He had underlying conditions…” In my construction world, we wear (or don’t, depending) fall protection gear, knee pads, eye protection, hearing protection, breathing masks, and follow safety measures in order to take care of ourselves and others. When anyone sends their children and grandchildren off to school, they fully expect the school system to take care of them when under their care, everything from being mindful of strangers in the building to protective gear in sports. And now if schools can open at all, masks will be involved. A person infected by this particular virus can pass it to others even when not showing symptoms. Who wants to be responsible for passing the virus to your loved ones, let alone an old guy in the store? Thank you for wearing a mask even – and especially - because it’s a pain. It says “I care.” And - it’s just a mask.
Chris Spence
Tillamook
(0) comments
