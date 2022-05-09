I have had my place in Wheeler for almost 50 years. Just in the last 5 years Wheeler has lost its safe feeling of small town security. Our boat shed was robbed of almost $7000 worth of gear. Yes it was insured but some of the stuff were treasures we had saved over the years.
We all know the location of the problem residence. We must stay alert and vigilant to what is happening and then step up and report it and not be afraid of repercussions. If you see something…say something.
This cannot go on. Keep your cell phones close ready to video at all times
Margie Thomas
Wheeler
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.