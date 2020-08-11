To all the citizens of Tillamook, using the Williams Ave., detour around Evergreen: Please slow down we are really only a two-block street. You have already run over one of the neighborhood bunnies, and we have lots of children and loved pets. Please don’t kill one of them. Thank you a Williams resident.
Debra Ely
Tillamook
