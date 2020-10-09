I suppose I should have seen this coming, but I now realize that a good portion of my time in this campaign will be spent defending my reputation and core principles against deceitful and outlandish claims. The latest comes from John Tuthill, a local attorney, who outright accuses me of lying in a court of law and in hearings. He even goes one step further by accusing the same court of law of showing bias by “siding” with me.
If his claims were in fact true I would have been charged with the crime of Perjury (ORS 162.065) or I would fall under the Brady Disclosure. (Brady v. Maryland - Case law that requires prosecutors to disclose that an officer has been untruthful). Neither of these have happened simply because the accusations Mr. Tuthill makes are false.
If my memory serves me, the only hearings or court appearances I have had with Mr. Tuthill or his associate have been for DUII cases. Perhaps the reason the court “sides” with me as he states is because I have proven myself time and time again that I am in fact an honest and knowledgeable officer and his clients were impaired when I had contact with them.
I am not a dishonest person or a liar. I have never perjured myself in a court of law or in a hearing. Being an attorney of law, I am certain that Mr. Tuthill is fully aware that action would have been taken against me if what he claims is true. The only conclusion that I can draw from this is that John Tuthill is seeking only to tarnish the reputation of law enforcement officer that has proven his honesty and integrity over and over again throughout his years of service.
Josh Brown
Tillamook County Deputy Sheriff
Candidate for Sheriff
