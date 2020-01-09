I was very disillusioned and disgusted by the unsigned Guest Column in the December 25th Headlight Herald about all of the money (tax dollars from working citizens) Merkley acquired through his position on the Appropriation Committee, to “help rural communities” in the state of Oregon in 2020. I see nothing in the plans to use this approximate $1.5 billion that will truly help the Oregon rural communities, Oregon citizens, those suffering at poverty levels.
This $1.5 billion is being shoved into grant programs to educate and train emergency service personnel, fund the Economic Development Program in Oregon, buy research ocean going vessels, manage the salmon, recover the salmon, support the Sea Grant program for Oregon State University, support the Coastal Zone Management program which focuses grant funding for climate change, ocean planning, energy facilities, and development. Supposedly these Coastal Zone Management grants help protect natural resources, improve public access, facilitate coordination between the state and federal authorities (what?) and manage hazardous zones.
Part of this $1.5 billion goes into various Tribal Grants and Victims Assistance Grants with minimal help ($4 million) on domestic violence programs and the rest for anything Tribal related. Another part of the $1.5 billion is offered in grants to local communities to hire extra police officers but there are stipulations and hard restrictions that go along with these hiring grants. There is also the Regional Information Sharing program receiving part of the $1.5 billion so that Oregon can track criminals. There are a couple of other programs being funded like hemp regulations, drug codes, and scheduling guidance (what?) and forgiveness of interest on mismanaged federal loans through the National Marine Fisheries program.
What I am getting to through all of this is the fact that each of these programs do not, in reality, help the poverty stricken rural communities in Oregon. All of this spending does not help the senior citizen population living off of minimal resources each month. It does not help the single parent mother or father trying to make ends meet with the cost of rent and utilities. It does not help the veteran living on the streets find a place to keep warm on a cold, rainy night. It does not help the addict figure out a way out of the hell their lives have become because of drug addiction. It does not help anyone get off of food stamps, housing assistance, government assistance. I could go on with my thoughts of how $1.5 billion could have truly helped the Oregon rural communities.
All of the government funded programs that Merkley and Wyden toot their horns about financially helping are established and fully administered programs. These programs have hundreds of government employees. Of this $1.5 billion I tend to believe that half of this money is actually spent on the wages and benefits of these government employees that process all of the grant program applications and administration, thereby perpetuating their reason for employment. I do not have a problem with functional, fully needed, government programs with government employees earning a salary as long as those employees are contentious about who pays their salary (the tax payer) and that those employees provide the very best service to the public for a needed service.
What I do have a problem with is Merkley and Wyden tooting their horns about all the work they did to get this $1.5 billion into Oregon to help rural communities when all the time this money is not really helping those in need in those rural communities, the poor, the needy, the widows, the orphans, the sick, the handicapped, the homeless, the addict, the young, the old, and all of those who just can’t make it financially or emotionally. If they really wanted to toot their horns they should have invested the $1.5 billion into the lives of the real people, not government programs that perpetuate themselves year after year without really making an impact in the lives of the many real people who are suffering.
Debbi Reeves
Tillamook
Editor’s note: The guest column referred to in this letter was an announcement from the offices of Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, as stated in the first sentence of the article.
