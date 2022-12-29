Several weeks ago, I paid my property taxes to Tillamook County as I have done for the last 50 years. Part of my payment, $1090.64, was for the Tillamook School District’s operations. In the December 6 Headlight Herald, I read the cost of Curt Shelley’s termination is $202,713 including his pay and benefits until October 31, 2023. Our tax dollars are being spent here and there are more costs to come!
As a long-time taxpayer, I demand the Tillamook School District board of directors share with the community the results of the outside investigation and why Shelley abruptly resigned thus securing his ongoing pay and benefits. Without full disclosure, we are left with only speculation about Shelley’s misdeeds and the board’s actions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.