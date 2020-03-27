Thank you Victor Affolter for the excellent column rebutting the nonsense from Mike Pihl of TImber Unity. Regrettably, it is standard operating procedure for opponents of climate legislation to base their opposition to a proposal on a different bill - or an earlier and out-dated version of their target. In this case, one wonders if Mike Pihl realizes his comments refer to HB2020 from 2019, a completely different bill than SB1530 of 2020 or if he is practicing willful ignorance.
What Timber Unity folks should know is that if climate change continues at the rate it has been going, the livelihoods of those relying on forests or agriculture will be compromised as conditions shift beyond those which support current forest species or agricultural crops.
It’s opponents of climate action that threatens the livelihoods of rural Oregonians, not the proponents.
Furthermore, the investments that SB1530 was designed to allow would have provided a substantial boon for rural and coastal Oregonians. But the runaway delinquent Republicans sacrificed that possibility - preferring to breach their oaths of office, grandstand, compromise democracy, and adopt mob rule by the minority party as they left the Capitol for a vacation in mid-session. Any other worker pulling this stunt would be fired - which is exactly what should happen to the Republican Representatives and Senators who have no respect for their constituents and no interest in representing them in the Capitol. Why elect a legislator who doesn’t even show up to work and then promotes lies about the proposals before them?
Alan Journet
Jacksonville
