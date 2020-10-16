I write this letter today sad, confused and with a heavy heart. Why would any person send (through the mail) a package filled with garbage to a local resident running for public office? I just don’t understand this kind of behavior. We all have the right to disagree, but who does something so disgusting?
This is what happened to my friend Suzanne Weber who is running for State Rep. in Dist. 32. I have known Suzanne Weber for over 25 years and she is one of the nicest, kindest, most generous people I have had the privilege of knowing. She genuinely cares about the people of Tillamook County and all of Dist. 32.
We need to condemn this kind of behavior.
Wouldn’t it have been better to just vote for the person you feel would do a better job?
My message to all is please exercise your rights, kindly, with reason, and just Vote, Vote Vote!
Barbara Rodriguez
Tillamook
