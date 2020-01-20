Tillamook High School boys’ and girls’ basketball programs would like to personally thank all involved in our first ever basketball tournament in Tillamook on Jan. 3-4. Both boys’ and girls’ varsity teams won their bracket, as well as the boy’s junior varsity team.
This will be the first of many tournaments as we plan to expand the field next year from four to eight teams for both boys and girls, as well as lower level play. This is scheduled for Dec. 21-23, 2020.
Local sponsors that helped and supported getting this tournament started and continuing on were: Roby’s Furniture, Pacific Seafood, Werner Gourmet & Meat Snacks, Tillamook Cheese Factory, Tillamook Country Smoker, Main Street Pizza, P.S.I., Tillamook Boosters and other local support.
Special thanks to Roby’s Furniture for providing help and support in many different areas. Please come out and support our basketball programs as they continue in their pursuit of extending their season!
Greg Werner
