This is an answer to William Cooper quite a well-written article about Donald Trump becoming a dictator.
I think the wisdom to some is to never underestimate those with the emotional and mental problems, who have made a lifetime of selling their way in and out of things they want. And never underestimate self-preservation in this case, he believes, he’s protecting himself from litigation and possible imprisonment for crimes, before he became president. (part of the record) And even willing to attempt another illegal act of election tampering by harming the United States Postal Service. (He admitted it) Proof that he’s a sociopath is that he’s willing to harm the United States Postal Service by cutting their funding despite the great harm it would do to everyday citizens.
I think another problem is exemplified by Jesus, Jesus Christ of Nazarene a known historical person, didn’t really say allot considering his global effect. It was his followers that made a religion out of him. (They don’t follow what he really said anyway.) But he became a movement and religion by his followers.
I think this is very well exemplified by the opposite in gangs (protesters that are gang like) are one good leader away from being a problem for the world. It wasn’t Hitler that was the problem, it was his follower that convinced millions to commit wicked crimes against our species. If it weren’t for his underling and followers, he would have been ignored as a crazy nut.
Imagine a charismatic and intelligent leader in southern California/ Los Angeles joining the gangs into one movement and or gang like group, they are one charismatic leader away from success. Imagine if that same leader could stop all the infighting. That is what is keeping them from having success as a force and movement, because like all small countries with dictators the infighting is what causes most of the problems. (One city in the Central Valley California has 14,000 gang members and only a couple hundred policemen, think of the numbers.)
So, Americans with thinking ability are not worried as much about Trump, the man, but more the masses of persons, who do not or can not look past his con artistry and his desperation to see an unfit president. Are his cult like followers willing to support him no matter what illegal activities he’s doing? Scary for America!
Ryan Anderson
Tillamook
