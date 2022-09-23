Letters to editor

 Oceanside faces a historic decision:  whether to continue under County governance as it has for 100 years, or to form a new city and manage its own affairs. We are the community leaders who initiated the incorporation petition. To earn a place on the ballot, the law required us to obtain signatures by at least 20% of Oceanside’s voters. We exceeded that. Then we had to compile an extensive “Economic Feasibility Statement” (EFS) for the County Commissioners to approve. Our EFS demonstrated that by 2024, the City of Oceanside will enjoy over $1 million a year in revenues, including $600,000 in TLT funds that now goes to the county.  It also showed that this would amply cover the city’s anticipated service costs.

   At the county hearings, Oceanside True Friends PAC furiously tried and failed to discredit our EFS. Instead, after six months of intense scrutiny, the Commissioners unanimously approved our economic projections.

Online Poll

