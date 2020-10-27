I am writing in response to Jeff Schlip’s letter of October 14 concerning the Construction Excise Tax (CET). The Neah-Kah-Nie School Board reviewed the usage of the tax at our October 12, 2020 meeting. Mark Sybots, NKN business manager, provided us with historical information as well as a list of expenditures we have made using this important revenue.
The CET was initially levied in 2008 and it has been an essential revenue source since then. All three school districts in Tillamook County rely on the CET. The CET is limited to a one-time construction excise tax on new residential and commercial building, with many identified exemptions. Although the state allows for yearly tax increases, the NKN School District’s rate has remained the same since its inception. The amount collected in CET varies each year, from $74,500 in 2009 to $140,500 last year.
Many projects in the district have been partially or wholly funded by the CET, including new security doors, roof replacements, construction of a welding shop, chemistry lab remodel, wheelchair lift replacement, community track and field, fencing, and a gym floor. Currently a portion of the CET is being used to build covered outdoor play structures at both elementary schools. These are necessary expenditures that have allowed the district to maintain and enhance facilities for students, staff, and the community. We are proud to be responsible stewards of school district facilities and recognize the value of the CET.
As school board members, we are responsible for the financial stability of the school district. The board agreed to unanimously support the continued inclusion of the CET as part of our revenue stream. Providing an excellent education for more than 800 students served by Neah-Kah-Nie schools is the board’s main goal. The CET assists the school district in reaching this goal.
Carol Mahoney
Bay City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.