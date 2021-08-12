We write this letter in response to Ms. Forbes’ comments regarding an unfortunate interaction with the unhoused people living at the end of Beachy Bridge in Pacific City. Our family owns that property. We submitted plans in April of 2020 to build a 25-unit apartment building providing long-term rentals affordable to our local workforce. After winning approval from the Tillamook County Planning Commission the decision was appealed to the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) by two neighbors opposed to our project. The County Commissioners affirmed the Planning Commission’s decision and we began planning to break ground. Unfortunately, the BOCC’s decision was appealed to the Oregon State Land Use Board of Appeals (LUBA) who subsequently affirmed the BOCC decision to allow our project to proceed. Then LUBA’s decision was appealed to the Oregon State Court of Appeals. LUBA’s decision was affirmed by the Court of Appeals last week. It is possible that the Court of Appeals decision will be appealed to the Oregon State Supreme Court. The appellants have thirty-five days to decide. If they choose to do so it could further delay our project indefinitely.
This has been a long and expensive journey to provide much needed housing for a community desperately lacking long-term rental opportunities. A great deal of money has been spent by the appellants, the County, the State, and ourselves. This money could have been better spent providing safe and comfortable places for people to hang their hats.
In the sixteen months since we submitted our application for The Kingfisher Apartments people have been intermittently parking their vehicles or pitching their tents on our property. Our goal is to provide dignified homes for members of our community. The collection of weary people with no plan for the winter is a sad testament to how far we’ve fallen behind as a society.
There is only one solution to the housing crisis. Build homes.
We are confident the folks who appear to be living by the river are not there by choice. Generally, they haven’t been tossing garbage everywhere, instead collecting and consolidating their waste as best as possible given the circumstances. Under such living conditions there is only so much a person can do. We are sure they are as upset about the circumstances as the visitors who find themselves so uncomfortably close to this reality. These struggling folks are not alone. The housing crisis is affecting every corner of our country, and with the termination of the eviction moratorium there is likely a flood of precariously housed people about to become unhoused. We lost nearly 300 houses in the Echo Mountain Fire last year demonstrating in tragically stark terms how our fight to provide homes to working people is rapidly losing ground.
We have a clear choice: build dignified homes for people across the socio-economic strata or suffer the indignity we should all feel when such a large segment of our society is left outside.
We have said the only solution to the housing crisis is to build homes. If you think you can’t build homes realize there are a million ways to be a part of the effort that makes these homes happen.
Write to your county commissioners or city council asking that multi-family housing be allowed as an outright use in zoning appropriate for high and medium density residential uses.
Join your citizens advisory committee and speak out against the voices saying “we support affordable housing, just not in my neighborhood.’”
Head to a Tillamook County Housing Commission meeting and find out where the opportunities exist to provide dignified housing for our neighbors in need.
Volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, or just send them some money.
Send a donation to CARE while you’re at it, it’s an amazing organization.
Or, choose to invest in a long-term rental rather than a vacation rental. Your time and money will be well spent.
Our communities are suffering in more ways than we can imagine by the housing epidemic. The more we care for those getting left behind, the farther we will go together.
-Kevin and Katie Shluka, Pacific City
