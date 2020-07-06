This is a letter in support of Paula Tucker. Ms. Tucker’s integrity was recently questioned in an editorial by Mayor Riggs and a letter by Paul Daniels. Ms. Tucker has served on the Garibaldi City Council, is currently (19 years) on the 911 Board of Directors and is an active member of the North Coast Christian Church. She has been a resident and home owner in Garibaldi for more than 50 years. She is honest and cares for her community.
Ms. Tucker and the “20” people referred to in the letter have been working to ensure that the city operates according to the Garibaldi Municipal Code. This has not been the case. At no time has anyone of this “group” asked for changes or special treatment. It should be concerning that there are 20 people who are concerned enough to make their opinions known and are attacked for that. As for his statement that this “group” wants the council to take fraudulent actions that is not true. The minutes are not always “written word for word” as evidenced at the last council meeting where a mistake was pointed out and it was corrected.
Mr. Daniels refers to the “group” as not wanting the city to follow the Garibaldi Comprehensive Plan. Nothing is further from the truth. These citizens have repeatedly referred to the GCP and asked that it be adhered to only to be told “it is only a suggestion, not a code”. Anyone is welcome to follow the city council minutes to determine for themselves the truth of these statements.
Regarding Mr. Daniels recall there is cause for concern when a council member accosts a citizen in a public place, lays hands on her and refers to her as a “bitch”, then lies about it. Mr. Daniels description of what transpired in not true. Chief Jay Marugg was witness to what occurred and has stated that what Paula Tucker and Caro( Kopacek described is an accurate account. Ms Tucker and Chief Marugg were having a conversation when Mr. Daniels approached, grabbed Ms. Tucker by the arm and spoke to her. Ms. Tucker reminded him that she had asked him previously not to speak to her and that he was never to touch her again. As she left the building Mr. Daniels referred to her as a “bitch”. As per the police report Mr. Daniels stated that he would honor the request and not speak to Ms. Tucker.
However he did speak to her on at least 2 more occasions, once in the presence of the mayor.
As far as this “small group” being against housing in Garibaldi that is also untrue. Yes there is concern and resistance to another apartment building in a residential neighborhood, especially as there are so many concerns and issues regarding the other two buildings. However no one has objected to single family homes being built. No one has told Mr. Daniels or anyone else that “they don’t care what the GMC reads, in fact there has been constant reference to the need to adhere to the code. Mr. Daniels pats himself on the back as he states he is being attacked personally because he upholds the laws. Once again he is trying to rewrite facts.
Mayor Riggs has, in the past, referred to the citizens questioning the actions of the city as “a gang of seven troublemakers” and it appears that gang has now transformed to a “small group of 20”. Why is it necessary to denigrate persons who are concerned for their city? I do not know who is counted in this group or who is doing the counting. I do know that in 4 days time 126 people signed a petition to recall Mr. Daniels. That is more that 20 people who feel he is not appropriately representing this city.
In closing I ask that you read the minutes, talk to your neighbors and do not be bullied into making a decision when you vote. Ask what kind of person do you want to represent you on your city council.
Sincerely,
Carol and Carl Kopacek
Garibaldi
