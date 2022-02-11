The letter printed in the 2/1/2022 issue under the heading “Two Years of Nonsense” is mislabeled. The heading should read “Twenty one column inches of drivel”.
I wish you had stuck to your 300-word rule for letters, we would have at least been spared 460 words of this ranting diatribe.
I’m not sure what her sources are, but it sure smells like Breitbart News or Epoch Times. Both are completely unreliable and exist to promote discord and propagate misinformation.
I rely on my time-tested friends, The New York Times, Scientific American, Harper’s, and The Atlantic.
Dr. Fauci does not issue commands, he issues advice. AIDS is no longer a death sentence, it is a treatable, survivable disease.
Until the last paragraph (taken from Proverbs 6:6-19), I found nothing in the letter that was cogent, truthful, or relevant.
I do believe that in this time of Covid, there is truth in what the book of Proverbs says, “a false witness the soweth lies and he that soweth discord among brethren” is unpleasing to the Lord and to every clear-thinking individual.
Jim Heffernan
Tillamook,
