I just have to respond to a recent letter entitled "Do Your Own Research" by Robin Kostrikin urging people not to get vaccinated. After trying to get the information on several of the links that were provided, which often were dead ends, I realized that doing my own research (as Robin suggested we all do) would work better than chasing after the very dubious scientific studies Robin was drawing the information from. I came up with some interesting information. One of the points Robin made was that in 20 years ALL the animals used in testing for a Covid-19 vaccination died.
Turns out this bit of fear mongering derived from a 2012 study on SARS, and had nothing to do with the mRNA technology used in the Modern and Pfizer vaccines. All the animals used in the testing were euthanized for that SARS study, so of course "all the animal subject died". And on and on my research went, most of them right up there in the same alley as the "inject yourself with bleach" theories.
I'm tired of the untruths and conspiracy theories being promoted by the anti-vaxxers. All those refrigerated semi trucks outside of overflowing morgues were not people who died I the flu, and while it may seem that the percentage of people who die from Covid-19 may be small, world wide it's millions and millions.
Please make note of the declining number of cases of Covid-19 as the number of vaccinated people increases. The life you save by being vaccinated may not be just your own, but of someone you love.
-Kate Saunders, Neskowin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.