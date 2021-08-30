In Robin Kostrikin’s letter last week she notes the importance of carefully evaluating the science regarding COVID 19. I totally agree. So I reviewed the list of authorities she provided to evaluate their credibility given that Kostrikin’s conclusions appeared to be counter to the overwhelming conclusions of virologists, public health experts and epidemiologists who specialize in evaluating the impact of viruses and the efficacy of vaccines. I reviewed the backgrounds of the experts cited by Kostrikin and found this information.
Dr. Ryan Cole is a dermatopathologist who studies the connection of skin health to diseases and owns a medical lab in Idaho. For multiple refutations of Dr. Cole’s claims see https://www.factcheck.org/2021/04/scicheck-idaho-doctor-makes-baseless-claims-about-safety-of-covid-19-vaccines/
Dr. Robert Malone claimed to be the inventor of mRNA vaccines, which is not true although he may have contributed to the understanding of this technology. On Fox News he noted the importance of understanding the risks of vaccines but indicated he “was not discouraging the use of vaccines.”
Dr. Peter McCollough is a cardiologist who was sued this month by Baylor University Medical Center for using his former affiliation with the center to bolster his credibility. The Center is concerned about impact on their reputation from the misinformation he is spreading about COVID vaccines and the efficacy of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine that random scientific trials proved not effective in treating COVID 19. He claims natural immunity from getting COVID is better than vaccines but does not account for the dangers from getting COVID like death and long haul COVID. Last week the CDC released a study confirming the comparative effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines versus natural immunity. The CDC research suggests that among people who have had COVID-19 previously, getting fully vaccinated provides additional protection against re-infection.
Dr. Bhakdi is a retired microbiologist barred from YouTube for false statements about COVID. He claims mass vaccinations will decimate the global population by killing people. If this were true we would have certainly seen deaths at this scale by now given that 4.54 billion doses of vaccines have been given worldwide. Check out this USA Today article refuting this rather extraordinary claim. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2021/04/30/fact-check-covid-19-vaccines-dont-cause-death-wont-depopulate-planet/7411271002/
I urge people to do their own research to confirm that vaccines and masks are safe and effective as the overwhelming number of national and global epidemiologists, virologists and public health experts have stated. Health Feedback at (www.healthfeedback.org) is a place to start to separate facts from misleading or false information about health care. Health feedback is a worldwide network of scientists who sort fact from fiction in health and medical media coverage to help readers know which news to trust.
This is not an academic exercise. It is literally a matter of life and death and our ability to protect our children and freely go about our business without fears for our health. Tillamook County is experiencing an explosion of cases. For your safety and the health of your children, family, friends and community please follow reputable research and public health advise and get vaccinated.
-Beverly Stein, Tillamook
