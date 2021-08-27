In most cases, I am somewhat fond of skepticism. However, I do not approve of skepticism that fuels itself on stupidity and leads us into danger. Mr. Kern's letter from August 17 seems a perfect example of skepticism gone over the edge of rationality. I feel sure his "wisdom" must come from the dark reaches of the internet or the AM dial.
In the twenty months we have been afflicted with Covid-19, we have lost 624,243 of our fellow Americans. (August 20 figures from CDC, higher on other sources). In the 78 wars, invasions, and conflicts of our history in the last 246 years, there have been 666,441 combat deaths (sourced on Wikipedia). Sadly, at our current rate, in seven or eight weeks the number of dead Americans from Covid-19 will exceed the number of combat deaths in our entire history.
How anyone can minimize what we are going through and denigrate the one thing that has any chance of ending this scourge? Have they no soul or any sense of proportion?
-Jim Heffernan, Tillamook
