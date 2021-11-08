Ms. Jacob first off, I want to point out that you contradict yourself when you say there should be “free from identity politics and social justice in schools” then at the end you state that teaching American’s principles, and “the flaws of our past and how we as a nation have worked to right them”; this is social justice. Second, you quote Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, I’m dumbfounded as to why you would use him as supporting evidence as he is a social justice mentor for the movement; he is the embodiment of Social Justice.
I would like to know which social justice issues you want to be removed from school? You can’t remove only racial and sexual identities as that is discrimination and would be unfair (you can’t pick and choose), you would need to fully remove all forms of social justice, do you know what that actually means? That means disability, that means poverty, that means age issues, that means the holocaust, that means slavery, that means the flaws of our past and how we as a nation have worked to right them, that means Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and all of the people who have worked tirelessly to end the discrimination against any person seen as the “other”. This would mean that any person/child that is being bullied would have to be removed because the teacher would not be allowed to place any of their values, thus harming the one who is bullying; does this really make sense to you? It doesn’t to me and that is why we have come to where we are; this is what we fought to change and now you want to go back?? Why?Why would you want to segregate individuals with disabilities again? Why would you want to segregate people of color again? Why would you want to put people with different sexual identities and genders back in the closet? You talk about identify politics, take the politics out of it and it is just identities and people have a right to them and no one has the right to take that identity away including in schools (I pay taxes also and I want teachers to teach a variety of subjects and offer a variety of views, I don’t want children to just be robots who are not taught to think beyond themselves). We should be more inclusive in this world, we should be kinder to each other, we should be more accepting of each other, and if we can’t; as Thumper says in Bambi “if you can’t say something nice, don’t say nothin at all”.
-Danell Boggs, Tillamook
