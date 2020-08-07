This letter is in response to the Guest Column by Jacob Hilger, Coast Reforestation Manager, Stimson Lumber Company. He cites the Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI) as evidence that Stimson is doing a good job in maintaining coastal forests into the future.
However, SFI is 80 percent funded by the industry (a bit like a Chamber of Commerce for industrial forest operators). Also, ODF regulation enforcement of Oregon’s forest practices act is funded by the harvest tax, most of which flows thru ODF and back to the industry’s PR arm, the Oregon Forest Resource Institute (see oregonforests.org for its funding mechanism, governance, etc.).
Truly independent, third party verification of sustainable forest practices is only available via the international Forest Stewardship Council, which has as one of its principles,
• PRINCIPLE #4: COMMUNITY RELATIONS AND WORKER’S RIGHTS - Forest management operations shall maintain or enhance the long-term social and economic well being of forest workers and local communities.
This is an area of concern for people involved with North Coast Communities for Watershed Protection.
Here is the FSC info re pesticide use:
“A pesticide is any substance, or mixture of substances of chemical or biological ingredients which aims to repel, destroy or control any pest, or regulate plant growth.
If a pesticide is toxic, it can impact the soil, water, atmosphere, and landscape of a forest. In addition, toxic pesticides can also have an impact on the health of workers, local communities as well as food and water.
What does the Pesticide Policy aim to achieve?
In the short-term, FSC aims to:
• Eliminate the use of the most hazardous chemical pesticides;
• Promote best practices to minimize associated risks to human health and the environment when using chemical pesticides; and
• Reduce the overall volume and number of chemical pesticides in use.
In the long-term, FSC aims to eliminate the use of chemical pesticides in FSC-certified forests.”
There is a massive liquidation going on in our coastal forest by Stimson, Weyerhaeuser and Greenwoods. This is not sustainable and bad for fish and our drinking water sources. If Stimson et al. want to convince us they are practicing sustainable stewardship of Coast Range forests, why don’t they seek FSC certification?
Victoria Stoppiello
North Fork of the Nehalem
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.