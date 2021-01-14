I would like to report that: Using the PCR test to lockdown businesses in this or any other county is moot. There are PCR cases and court cases. A lawsuit was won when two German tourists were quarantined after positive PCR tests. The court in Lisbon ruled for the German tourists that “In view of current scientific evidence, this test shows itself to be unable to determine beyond reasonable doubt that such positivity corresponds, in fact, to the infection of a person by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.” And also - where this information has not been removed -Dr. Anthony Fauci explains that you can’t spread Covid from a fragment detected by this test. When he describes a fragment found by this test and says it is not replication competent - he means that a fragment of a virus cannot cause a disease, nor can many fragments of a virus cause a disease. The PCR test just picks out a tiny fragment of the supposed virus, not necessarily from the covid-virus, but could be any cold or flu virus fragment since these viruses exchange nucleotides promiscuously and rapidly. Cases can be determined by the number of cycles - the more cycles the more positive cases so the number of cases can be pro- gramed : want more excuses to keep the lockdown going? Run more cycles of the test. Want to decrease the number of positive cases? Run less cycles of the test. Easy Peasy! And mainstream media? just keeps making fiction! and censoring the truth. So I say - lets base the lockdown on death rates, which so far in all parts of the world amount to no more than a bad flu season or a normal flu season. I also say that Oregon citizens need to establish a fund to hire attorneys to protect their civil rights from government abuse.
-Dixie Gainer, Nehalem
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.