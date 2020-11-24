In his letter to the editor Nov. 4, Paul Ferris of Oceanside asked “is there hidden racism in Tillamook?” He further inquiries what can we do about it.
Here’s a nice little example of the same, hardly hidden but seldom seen:
“No person of any race other than those of the Caucasian or white race shall use or occupy any building on any lot, except that this covenant shall not prevent occupancy by domestic servants of a different race domiciled with an owner or tenant.”
This, the last of nine restrictive covenants in the creation of a new Tillamook city subdivision, 1943
Right up there with covenant E. -not keeping poultry or livestock.
Isn’t that special.
Indeed sent to my wife and I when purchased a home in Tillamook in 1983
Manor Parkway Addition . To Tillamook city.
you know the area. U-shaped street just west of liberty school. 20+ small cookie cutter homes.
All for officers and their families of United States Navy , during building the blimp base. Created by a certain local lumber company approved by the city of Tillamook
This while people of darker skin tones are dying for their country in war ; then no GI bill , red lining, etc, etc etc
We need get over it. And get why many are now sorely ticked off enough to heavily protest.
The only thing really different, except by our own ludicrous creation, is skin tone
-Mike Watkins, Tillamook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.