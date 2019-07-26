In response to “Empty Shell Station” from Daniel Mansfield (July 17, 2019) obviously a Trump hater.
What are they going to impeach President Trump for? The best economy in almost 50 years? M13 on the run and being arrested ever day? The stock market highest it’s ever been? Products being made in the USA again? All the good trade deals our president made? Better wages for everyone? Working hard to control our borders? Keeping jobs for U.S. Citizens? And many other things he has done for our country while being handicapped by an uncooperative Congress.
I think history will show President Trump as being one of the best presidents our country has ever had.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.