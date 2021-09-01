I am witnessing contradictions that make me feel as if my head might explode.
On one hand, Covid-19 is raging through our nation and our county. Our hospital's ICU ward is filled with Covid patients. The hospital has had to suspend voluntary procedures. Our funeral home has needed to bring in portable storage for the dead.
On the other hand, Brenda Charter is worried about the schools forcing our poor innocent children to wear masks at school. I bet she doesn't care that the schools force our children to wear pants.
It sure seems to me that it is no exaggeration to say that we are at war and, largely through ignorance, we seem to be losing.
I think it is long past time that we put our preferences on hold and make the sacrifices necessary to end this ordeal. Even if it means wearing a mask.
-Jim Heffernan, Tillamook
