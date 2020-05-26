I disagree with Robert Breen’s letter in the May 13 issue. He cites a “study” in Corvalis of 1000 COVID-19 tests and comes to erroneous conclusions. Such a small sample proves nothing. It is a perfect example of anecdotal evidence.
We should be proud of the strong response our state has made. I’m sure our reaction to the pandemic has a lot to do with Oregon ranking 46 among the fifty states in cases of the virus. The only states that have fewer cases have much smaller populations.
Wearing a mask might not be necessary, but it’s a very good idea. You might be saving someone’s life.
I’m glad to see things opening up, and I agree with the way it is being done. COVID-19 is a highly contagious virus that is still killing 1500 people a day in the United States. We should not let our guard down just because we’ve been lucky so far.
Jim Heffernan
Tillamook
