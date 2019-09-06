This is in response to your “news” article on August 15, 2019, made to look like a public meeting notice: Public hearing for Tierra Del Mar Facebook/Cable Edge project set for Sep. 5. I believe a newspaper has an obligation to report news and public meeting notices in an unbiased and truthful manner. If this article was someone’s opinion and not unbiased news, it should have been bylined and presented as such.
After giving the meeting details, this article makes it sound like the noise, traffic and clearing will be extreme – rather than temporary and probably less than would be involved in building a house. Trees, shrubs and grasses will grow back, and then the neighbors will have beach access and unblocked views (even though this is private property) that they would not have if a home was built. Yes, there is a need for more internet cables, or companies would not be going to the expense of providing them – and we do all benefit from them in numerous ways. I’ve also heard Facebook did a significant amount of research in trying to select what they believed to be the best landing site since the current Pacific City landing site is at capacity.
Please do come to the public hearing at the Courthouse at 7 PM on September 5, but please come with an open mind – not a biased opinion based on misleading and false “truths.”
